PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. Modi tweeted, ''Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.'' PTI KR DV DV

