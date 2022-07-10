PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. Modi tweeted, Eid Mubarak
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. Modi tweeted, ''Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.'' PTI KR DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Muslims
- ul-Adha
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Like Lord Shiva drank poison, Modi endured pain of false allegations over 2002 riots: Amit Shah
Amit Shah takes jibe at Congress 'satyagraha', says Modi had appeared before SIT without 'drama, dharna'
Amit Shah lashes out at Teesta Setalvad after SC dismisses plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi
PM Modi to have 15 hectic engagements during Germany, UAE visit
Victory of truth: Adityanath hails SC clean chit to Modi in Gujarat riots case