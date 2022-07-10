PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. Modi tweeted, ''Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.'' PTI KR DV DV

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

