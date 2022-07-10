Eid-ul-Adha epitomises spirit of sacrifice:Naidu
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Adha, saying the festival is an occasion to share and care and show compassion towards the needy and poor.
Celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety, Eid-ul-Adha epitomizes the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to God, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
''It is an occasion to 'share & care' and show compassion towards the needy and poor. I hope the festival will strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood in society by bringing people closer to one another,'' Naidu said. He hoped that the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Adha enrich people's lives with peace and harmony, and bring prosperity to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Jul 10 (PTI
- Naidu
- M Venkaiah Naidu
ALSO READ
PHD Media and 1862 OML win big at the Inkspell Media's MarTech Fest held on 24th June in New Delhi
IAF receives 56,960 applications under Agnipath schemeNew Delhi, Jun 26'
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis mets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan after returning from New Delhi.
Colombo Security Conclave held in New Delhi on terrorism-related cases
Aaditya Bharadwaj has brought the world's most popular Turkish cuisine to India with the launch of Baris restaurant in New Delhi