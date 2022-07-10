Eid-ul-Adha epitomises spirit of sacrifice:Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Adha, saying the festival is an occasion to share and care and show compassion towards the needy and poor.

Celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety, Eid-ul-Adha epitomizes the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to God, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

''It is an occasion to 'share & care' and show compassion towards the needy and poor. I hope the festival will strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood in society by bringing people closer to one another,'' Naidu said. He hoped that the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Adha enrich people's lives with peace and harmony, and bring prosperity to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)