Lucknow: Devotees celebrate Eid with message of love, prayer for rains

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated here on Sunday with traditional fervour and gaiety with people offering namaz in large numbers and greeting one other with a message of peace and love. At Aishbagh Eidgah, people speaking during 'khutba' -- a speech before namaz -- raised concerns about global warming were raised, and later offered a special prayer for rains.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, the Head of the Islamic Centre of India and Shahar Qazi, told PTI that people prayed for peace and harmony in the country across several mosques of Aishbagh Idgah.

Maulana Rashid said that Prophet Mohammad had called the planting of saplings a noble work, and in line with his message people were asked to plant saplings around mosques and other places to reduce the impact of global warming.

The festival is known for its custom of sacrificing an animal to Allah.

Maulana Rashid said the Centre had in advance issued an advisory asking people to not share any pictures or videos of the sacrifice on social media, considering people's sentiments at large.

He said the instructions, which included some other advice too, were widely heeded. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, minority welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari, and former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma visited the Aishbagh Idgah and greeted people.

''The festival is an occasion to share and care and show compassion towards the needy and the poor,'' Sharma said, adding Eid-ul-Adha epitomises the "spirit of sacrifice and devotion to God," Pathak said the festival strengthens the spirit of unity and brotherhood in society.

Namaz was also held at 'Tile wali masjid' and Asifi mosque in the old city area, where people descended in large numbers to greet one another. Considering the tense environment in the state of late, the authorities had made elaborate security arrangements. Police Commissioner, Lucknow, D K Thakur said that the namaz was held in a peaceful environment and no trouble was reported from anywhere.

Several districts of the state had erupted with violent protests on June 3 and June 10 - both Fridays - when people came out on the streets denouncing a comment made against the Prophet by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)