Gauhati Artists’ Guild: A journey of 46 years creating niche in NE art horizons

Fired by the zeal to establish an independent identity for artists in the North-eastern region and create a space where creativity transcends boundaries, a group of like-minded creative people came together 46 years ago to set up the Gauhati Artists’ Guild (GAG).

Eminent artists such as Benu Misra, Neel Pawan Baruah, Asu Dev and Rajen Hazarika, founding members of GAG, were instrumental in giving a direction to the contemporary art form to become a blend of regional traditions and modernism.

It was on July 11, 1976, that a motley group of established, self-taught and even aspiring artists along with prominent intellectuals joined hands to lay the foundation of an institution where art flourished, new talents emerged and very definite and distinctive art styles and forms were created, GAG President Aminul Haque told PTI.

The journey began from the rented premises of eminent folklorist Dr Birendranath Datta whose love for the fine arts is legendary. Now, GAG has its own permanent complex with state-of-the-art facilities like an art gallery, seminar hall, studio and classrooms.

“It has been a long and arduous journey fraught with struggle, pain, angst and momentary despair. But the undiluted passion and unwavering commitment to art of the founding members overrode all hurdles, emerging as the foremost cultural organisation of the region,” said Haque who was a young artist in 1976. Shortly after it was established, GAG started taking classes for children to fulfil the dual purpose of promoting a vibrant art culture among the young and also to bring in some resources.

This formed the base for many artists who went on to create a space in the national as well as international art scenario, Secretary Kishore Kumar Das told PTI.

GAG has definitely created a niche in the region’s cultural horizons, made possible not only by the efforts of its members but also due to the collective goodwill of cultural and literary personalities, government, private, corporate and public sector organisations among others, he said. The Guild’s permanent complex was built with support from PSUs like Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Oil India Limited and several government departments and organisations.

The annual art exhibition of the Guild, which is inaugurated on its foundation day, is an event which every art lover of the region looks forward to.

“This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a three-day artists’ workshop was held and the works produced will be on display at the exhibition,” Das said.

GAG’s golden jubilee is round the corner and plans are afoot to ring it in with myriad activities which include holding exhibitions and seminars across the state, region and country.

“We are planning to bring out a special issue of our annual magazine by compiling the articles that reflect the history of art and artists in the region,” Das said.

Books on art and a film on the Guild, tracing its 50-year-old journey, will also be made for the occasion.

‘’We have also initiated the process of setting up an art college and hope that it will be possible in the next few years’’, he said.

Renowned artists like Noni Borpuzari, Kishore Das, Utpal Barua, Deben Dewan, Paranbonti Devi Madhusudhan Das and others had their initial brush with art at the Guild and then pursued their passion in the country’s leading art institutions such as Sir JJ School, Visva-Bharati, Rabindra Bharati University and M S University.

“I did my formal art education in Sir J J School of Art and Architecture but the Guild has been an integral part of my life. I have travelled the world attending workshops but the interaction at the Guild with artists senior to us has shaped my growth as an artist,” said Noni Borpuzari.

GAG’s role in creating artists, giving space and holding together the community in promoting the cause of art is immense and will always live on, he said.

GAG presently has over 75 practising artists as members and an enormous list of students.

