Christina Elmore set to star in HBO Max drama series 'The Girls On The Bus'

'Insecure' actor Christina Elmore will star in Warner Bros. TV's 'The Girls On The Bus,' HBO Max's political drama series, alongside Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:10 IST
Christina Elmore (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Insecure' actor Christina Elmore will star in Warner Bros. TV's 'The Girls On The Bus,' HBO Max's political drama series, alongside Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam. As per Deadline, the series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse's 'Boys on the Bus' book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Elmore as Kimberlyn Kendrick, is an Ivy League-trained Reagan Republican and campaign reporter for Liberty News. 'The Girls on the Bus,' written and executive produced by Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is inspired by a chapter in Chozick's book 'Chasing Hillary.' Benoist is serving as producer on the series, which is also being executive produced by showrunner Rina Mimoun, with Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Elmore was recently nominated for an NAACP award for her guest role as Condola in Insecure. She is also known for playing Lieutenant Alisha Granderson in 'The Last Ship' and as Marie on 'Twenties.' She is represented by Odenkirk Provissiero, Gersh and HJTH. (ANI)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

