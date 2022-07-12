Is The Flight Attendant Season 3 on the cards? Know the current status!

Popular HBO Max show, The Flight Attendant Season 2 launched on April 21, 2022. While many are still thinking that Cuoco's Cassie can make her appearance again in The Flight Attendant season 3, the 36-year-old actress already opened up about her thoughts on the potential season 3.

While promoting Smirnoff's How to Summer: Grown-Up Edition campaign, she explained to People! Magazine:

"Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought. There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Kaley Cuoco also said, "I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended," she says. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

She adds, "I mean, we've done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do."

So fans have to wait more for The Flight Attendant season 3, and Cuoco says if it happens in the future, she will focus more on Cassie Bowden's sobriety journey.

But it seems The Flight Attendant Season 3 renewal has 50-50 chances. According to TVLine, an HBO source reported to them that "no official decision" has been made about the third season. On the other hand, Deniz Akdeniz, (played as Max), told Distractify that he's keen to reunite with the rest of the cast again for next season.

"So, I have no idea yet [about season three]. But we have such a good time making this show – it's such a family. We were lucky to be able to do the first two seasons, and now if a third one comes up, I think we'd be lucky to go back and do some more."

There is no confirmation from the makers on The Flight Attendant season 3 as yet. If the renewal happens, the series might return in 2023.

We will update you as soon as we get anything new on the HBO Max series. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Hollywood dramas.

