Pete Davidson says it's his 'dream' to have children

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson recently opened up about his childhood and his dreams of becoming a parent one day soon. According to E! News, in a sneak peek clip of 'Hart to Heart' season two the 28-year-old told host Kevin Hart, "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's like my dream."

Pete, who has been going strong with girlfriend Kim Kardashian since November 2021--added, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier." His passion for becoming a dad is bittersweet, as he lost his father, Scott Davidson, at a very young age on 9/11.

"My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mom [Amy Waters Davidson], new sister [Casey Davidson] just did not handle it great, my sister was like 2, 3 years old. So, it was just like a f--king nightmare," recalled Pete, reported E! News. However, like many comedians, including Hart, Pete learned to turn his pain into laughs through stand-up comedy, something he said his family was very supportive of when he was first starting out.

"I'm like, 'If my childhood was fine, I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But that weird s--t that it does to you made me love comedy," Pete told Kevin. It's likely that his latest ink was inspired by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West's children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. He tattooed the letters 'knscp' on his collarbone above his 'Jasmine' and 'Aladdin' tattoo for Kim, as per E! News. (ANI)

