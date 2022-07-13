Left Menu

PTI-Bhasha journalist Anoop Bhatnagar passes away

Former PTI-Bhasha journalist Anoop Bhatnagar died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.Bhatnagar made his foray into journalism with news agency PTIs Hindi service Bhasha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:10 IST
Former PTI-Bhasha journalist Anoop Bhatnagar died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

Bhatnagar made his foray into journalism with news agency PTI's Hindi service 'Bhasha'. After this, he worked for Hindi daily Hindustan as a law correspondent.

Later, he returned to 'Bhasha'. He retired from the news agency a few months back after a 10-year stint.

According to Bhatnagar's family friends, he was suffering from a kidney-related ailment for a long time and was admitted in AIIMS since May. Recently, he tested positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last around 4.45 am on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Bhatnagar's last rites were performed as per the COVID-19 protocol at the Green Park crematorium.

