PTI-Bhasha journalist Anoop Bhatnagar passes away

Former PTI-Bhasha journalist Anoop Bhatnagar died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.Bhatnagar made his foray into journalism with news agency PTIs Hindi service Bhasha.
Former PTI-Bhasha journalist Anoop Bhatnagar died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.
Bhatnagar made his foray into journalism with news agency PTI's Hindi service 'Bhasha'. After this, he worked for Hindi daily Hindustan as a law correspondent.
Later, he returned to 'Bhasha'. He retired from the news agency a few months back after a 10-year stint.
According to Bhatnagar's family friends, he was suffering from a kidney-related ailment for a long time and was admitted in AIIMS since May. Recently, he tested positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last around 4.45 am on Wednesday.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Bhatnagar's last rites were performed as per the COVID-19 protocol at the Green Park crematorium.
