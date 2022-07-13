House of the Dragon to show an ‘incredible’ & ‘different’ story, says insider!

The first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon is coming within a month. Game of Thrones concluded three years ago that created waves on the internet. Since enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon in 2019, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season.

The plot for the prequel is yet to be announced, but it reportedly follows the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover up the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. The plot is said to be quite interesting and fascinating.

House of the Dragon has been made based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms.

The filming for House of the Dragon Season 1 commenced on April, 2021 and concluded on February 2022. The prequel is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2022.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Barrie Gower the Game of Thrones' make-up artist revealed what fans can expect in House of the Dragon Season one.

"We finished on the first season of House of the Dragon in January. So we were involved in the first series of that. And we have several characters to do on that," he explained.

"I think… again, we can't really say an awful lot about it, but I think the one thing we can say is that, going into it, it's obviously a completely different story to Game of Thrones – it's however many years before."

He also said that he can't reveal much on the plot but "the scripts is incredible. They're really incredible. And it's going to be very exciting to see how that's received. But it's really well-written, and there are some fantastic stories in there. That's all I can say, really, about that."

Paddy Considine (as King Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Emily Carey (Alicent Hightower young), Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen Joven), Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole are the cast members of HBO's House of the Dragon.

George R. R. Martin, Vince Gerardis and Casey Bloys are working as executive producers, and Wes Tooke, Claire Kiechel, Ti Mikkel, Sara Hess, and Charmaine DeGraté are working as writers in House of the Dragon. Besides, Sapochnik, Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will premiere on HBO on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates on the HBO series!

