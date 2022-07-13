Outlander Season 7 to feature ‘more adventure, time travel and emotional peril’ than before

Starz Outlander Season 7 is official but the release date is yet to be announced. The forthcoming installment is under production. Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have already stated that the series will end with the seventh season.

As for the release date for Outlander Season 7, Speaking to Digital Spy, Maril Davis has shared a new update on it. Davis said he is not aware when the series might hit the screen.

"I actually don't know! I haven't been told when we will be airing season seven, all I know is we are at the beginning of shooting it now, and that's all I can say.

Further adding, "I think we are on a fairly typical schedule but it is a supersized season."

According to Deadline, Outlander Season 7 could be released on late 2022 or early 2023. Considering that season 6 premiered in March 2022, that's frankly huge news.

Now in terms of the plotline, since the seventh season is the conclusion of the series, fans expect the plotlines should be more interesting and wrap all the loose threads. Season six ended with some big cliffhangers and definitely, that will be followed up in Outlander Season 7.

Outlander Season 7's plot will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone." As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains lot of twists and turns along the way. Fans could also see a time travel again and more detail on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William. This also means that we'll get to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry).

Caitriona Balfe opens up on how she'd like Outlander to end. She describes a bittersweet Outlander ending is similar to tragedies like Romeo and Juliet.

"I think it has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment, right, where we are both together, or a Naoise and Deirdre moment where Jamie and Claire sort of lie down together and slowly drift off," Balfe told Digital Spy.

She continued, "I don't think one can survive without the other and I don't think Claire will leave him at all. Nobody is eternal, so at some point, someone is going to have to croak it so they might as well do it together!

Caitriona Balfe don't want to know the end of the series but Sam Heughan asks author Diana Gabaldon how Outlander Season 7 could end. Balfe said, "I think she has told Sam something about his character, but then I think he is just really nosy and he badgered her! I'm quite happy to let the mystery live, and just find out when I need to find out."

The story will also highlight the life of Jamie's son, William Ransom who was raised by Lord John Grey since season three. The character will be portrayed by Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart.

Geneva Dunsan, William's mother blackmailed Jaime for having sex with her on the eve of her marriage to the Earl of Ellesmere and she became pregnant. Unfortunately, she died the day William was born.

To protect the newborn, Jaime killed Geneva's husband. William was raised by his maternal aunt Isobel Dunsany (Tanya Reynolds) and her husband Lord John Grey (David Berry). He doesn't have any idea of the truth of his parentage.

Now Willam is grown up. He has become an officer in the British Army and has been selected as a military in the Revolutionary War that is underway.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer said William's character is a "wonderful role." Charles will beautifully portray William's "multi-layer journey" of life.

"We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season 7 of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life," says Matthew B. Roberts.

He added, "Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and Mac Kenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before."

As for its cast list, fans will see Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Richard Rankin (Roger Mackenzie), and Sophie Skelton (Brianna Mackenzie).

John Bell (Young Ian), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), Cesar Domboy (Fergus), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie), and David Berry (Lord John) might join them in the cast.

Joey Phillipshas joined Outlander Season 7 as Dr. Denzell Hunter. He will be joined by IzzyMeikle-Small, who is set to play his sister Rachel Hunter. As said above, Charles Vandervaart will play William Ransom.

Though Outlander Season 7 is confirmed, we are far away from the release date announcement. The filming for the series is currently underway.

Though Outlander Season 7 is confirmed, we are far away from the release date announcement. The filming for the series is currently underway.

