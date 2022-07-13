David Beckham's documentary series to release on Netflix, Fisher Stevens to direct

Oscar-winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek have explored the life of football superstar David Beckham in a Netflix documentary series. Variety first reported two years ago the soccer superstar and his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham were set to be the subject of a $20 million Netflix documentary.

It has now been confirmed that 'The Cove' director Fisher Stevens will direct the project. He will also executive produce with 'Searching for Sugarman' producer John Battsek. Beckham's 'Studio 99' production studio will produce the documentary series in association with Battsek's Ventureland.

Rounding out the team are editors Chris King ('Amy'), Bjorn Johnson ('Don't F**k With Cats') and cinematographer Tim Cragg ('Billie'). At the moment, the series is in production and will explore Beckham's "humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time," according to the log-line.

It also promises "never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years" as well as interviews with Beckham's family, friends and key figures in his life. While the names of those individuals have not yet been disclosed the Beckhams run in an eye-watering starry circle. Their friends include Eva Longoria, Tom Cruise, Guy Ritchie and Elton John and the couple attended both Prince William and Prince Harry's weddings, to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, as per Variety.

The Beckhams also recently arranged a wedding of their own when their eldest son, Brooklyn, married 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' star Nicola Peltz, whose father is billionaire Nelson Peltz. (ANI)

