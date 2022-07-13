Martin Scorsese to receive honour from Location Managers Guild

Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to receive the Location Managers Guild International's Eva Monley Award as his efforts have demonstrated "above and beyond" support of the work of location professionals. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this award, which has been named after the late location scout who worked with directors such as John Huston, Otto Preminger, and David Lean, will be presented at the 9th annual LMGI Awards on August 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios.

John Rakich, LMGI president and committee chair of this year's awards, said, "We are so proud to be able to honor Martin Scorsese, a master of cinema whose work has inspired generations of filmmakers, delighted fans around the world and made the work of his location managers shine on the screen," Apart from filmmaking, Scorsese is also the founder and chair of The Film Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of motion picture history.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Foundation recently launched the Restoration Screening Room, a virtual theater showcasing restorations, including classic and independent films, documentaries and silent films. (ANI)

