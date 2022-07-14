Left Menu

British actor Tanya Reynolds, who played the alien-loving Lily for three seasons on the Netflix dramedy 'Sex Education', will not be part of the show's upcoming fourth season.

Tanya Reynolds not to be part of 'Sex Education' season 4
British actor Tanya Reynolds, who played the alien-loving Lily for three seasons on the Netflix dramedy 'Sex Education', will not be part of the show's upcoming fourth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision, which sources say was made months ago, comes as part of a creative reset for the series following the closing of the show's Moordale High School at the end of season three.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows -- when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," Reynolds told RadioTimes of her Sex Education departure. She now joins her on-screen love interest Patricia Allison, who played fellow fan-favorite Ola, as series regulars who will not return for the fourth series season from creator Laurie Nunn.

Sources suggest season three will feature a mix of old and new faces as 'Sex Education' moves on from the shuttered Moordale High in favor of a new school. Filming for season four will begin this summer. As per The Hollywood Reporter, several primary cast members are expected to return, though Netflix declined to comment on those specific details. (ANI)

