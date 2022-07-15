Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 release date, storyline & recap

Since the romantic comedy anime Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 launched this month, fans are waiting for the episodes to know more on the plot. Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 is the upcoming installment of the anime.

Here's everything we know so far about Season 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend, including the release date, episode recap and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 storyline.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017 and has been compiled into twenty-six volumes as of May 2022.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 titled "The Return of the Girlfriend" is set to be released on Saturday. Rent a Girlfriend is now streaming Season 2 with Crunchyroll. Here is the description of Season 2 by the streamer:

"A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful Rental Girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable, to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-Girlfriend NanamiMami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, and hyper-aggressive provisional Girlfriend SarashinaRuka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger Rental Girlfriend, SakurasawaSumi… beautiful Girlfriends of all types!"

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Kazuya hangs out with his friends before he heads to work, given by his boss. After work, Kazuya meets up with Chizuru. During their conversation, Chizuru tells Kazuya that he has no obligation to keep paying her. She also expresses her concern toward Mami and Ruka.

Meanwhile, Kazuya recalls making a promise to Ruka that he could continue dating Chizuru in exchange he took her to see Chizuru's play. Once her shift is over, Chizuru decides to take Kazuya to a batting cage. Later that night, they go to the hospital to visit Chizuru's grandmother. While they are alone, her grandmother reveals Kazuya that despite Chizuru's strong manner, she is actually isolated. As such, she asks that he will be there for Chizuru when the time comes. When they head home, Kazuya wonders how he can help Chizuru. Just then, she shows up at his door.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 might showcase the new setup Kazuya and Chizuru agreed on. The release countdown for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 has started. The episode will release on July 16, 2022. Stream Crunchyroll to get access on the anime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1054 release countdown starts! Find out what more the Wano arc has in store