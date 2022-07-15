Left Menu

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 release date, storyline & recap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 11:28 IST
Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 release date, storyline & recap
Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. Image Credit: Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 / Official trailer
  • Country:
  • Japan

Since the romantic comedy anime Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 launched this month, fans are waiting for the episodes to know more on the plot. Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 is the upcoming installment of the anime.

Here's everything we know so far about Season 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend, including the release date, episode recap and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 storyline.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017 and has been compiled into twenty-six volumes as of May 2022.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 titled "The Return of the Girlfriend" is set to be released on Saturday. Rent a Girlfriend is now streaming Season 2 with Crunchyroll. Here is the description of Season 2 by the streamer:

"A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful Rental Girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable, to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-Girlfriend NanamiMami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, and hyper-aggressive provisional Girlfriend SarashinaRuka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger Rental Girlfriend, SakurasawaSumi… beautiful Girlfriends of all types!"

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Kazuya hangs out with his friends before he heads to work, given by his boss. After work, Kazuya meets up with Chizuru. During their conversation, Chizuru tells Kazuya that he has no obligation to keep paying her. She also expresses her concern toward Mami and Ruka.

Meanwhile, Kazuya recalls making a promise to Ruka that he could continue dating Chizuru in exchange he took her to see Chizuru's play. Once her shift is over, Chizuru decides to take Kazuya to a batting cage. Later that night, they go to the hospital to visit Chizuru's grandmother. While they are alone, her grandmother reveals Kazuya that despite Chizuru's strong manner, she is actually isolated. As such, she asks that he will be there for Chizuru when the time comes. When they head home, Kazuya wonders how he can help Chizuru. Just then, she shows up at his door.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 might showcase the new setup Kazuya and Chizuru agreed on. The release countdown for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 has started. The episode will release on July 16, 2022. Stream Crunchyroll to get access on the anime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1054 release countdown starts! Find out what more the Wano arc has in store

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022