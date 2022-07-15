Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan enjoys jazz music with girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Thursday, enjoyed some jazz music with the new love of his life Saba Azad in London.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:23 IST
Hrithik Roshan enjoys jazz music with girlfriend Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Thursday, enjoyed some jazz music with the new love of his life Saba Azad in London. Taking to Instagram, Saba dropped some sneak peeks from her fun eve with the 'Krrish' actor, to which she captioned, "Where the jazz cats at??" followed by a couple of cat emoticons.

The first picture a selfie, in which the couple can be seen holding up their drinks in hand, while Saba could be seen with a smiling face, the 'Kites' actor on the other hand shared a wink pose, wearing her girlfriend's spectacles. In another post, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying some jazz music at a club.

In the third picture, both actors could be seen giving a pose in front of the Ronnie Scotts jazz club, with their arms around each other shoulders. The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'. Meanwhile, on the film front, the 'Super 30' actor is currently waiting for the release of 'Vikram Vedha' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30. Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

