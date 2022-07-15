Left Menu

Julianne Moore set to be Venice Film Festival Jury President

Hollywood star Julianne Moore has been announced as the president of the international jury of the competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:01 IST
Julianne Moore (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Julianne Moore has been announced as the president of the international jury of the competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement had been made by Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera.

On Friday, the Oscar winner was revealed as the festival president alongside her fellow jurors Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Moore, who became the first U.S woman to earn top acting prizes in Berlin ('The Hours' in 2002), Venice ('Far from Heaven', 2002) and Cannes ('Maps to the Stars', 2014), follows on the heels of Bong Joon-ho, who was president in 2021.

The jury will award the following official prizes to the feature films in the competition: Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 79th edition of the Italian fest is set to run from August 31 to September 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

