Upset over mother's scolding, teenager hangs self in Alwar

A teenager died allegedly by suicide in Alwar's Behror area and left a purported suicide note in which he told his mother that he was giving her the ''best gift'' on her birthday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, when the 15-year-old boy hanged himself in his house in Ward-2 of Behror after his mother, a government teacher, left for work. Quoting neighbours, police said the boy was scolded by the mother as she was getting late for school and he was apparently upset due to this.

Some neighbours also said that the class 10 student was asking his mother to purchase a new school uniform and she was not able to manage time and on Friday morning also, the boy had reminded her mother for the uniform.

''The mother is not in a state to say anything, therefore we have not talked to her so far. It is what the neighbours are telling us," SHO Behror police station Virendra said on Saturday. He said the woman's husband died 3-4 years ago and she got an appointment as a teacher on compassionate grounds. Her elder daughter lives with her maternal uncle and studies in class 12 while the son lived with her. "Now you will never be late for school. The best gift of the world. Happy Birthday Mummy Ji," the boy wrote in a register before taking the extreme step when her mother was in her school.

"According to neighbours, the mother of the boy had scolded him in the morning over some issue because she was getting late for school. Apparently due to that, the boy got unhappy with his mother on her birthday and committed suicide," the police said.

When the mother returned home from the school, she found the gate was closed from inside. When there was no response, she sought the help of the neighbours, who broke open the gate and the boy was found hanging. The woman lives in a rented accommodation in Ward-2 of Behror while her posting is in a government school in Bhagwadi Khurd, nearly 20 km from her residence. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Friday.

