ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:02 IST
Chris Hemsworth reveals his wife didn't like bulked 'Thor: Love and Thunder' physique
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his wife Elsa Pataky was less than impressed with his jacked physique in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. According to Page Six, Hemsworth took on the mantle of the Asgardian hero in 2011's 'Thor', and bulked up more than ever before for his role as the long-haired dreamboat. However, not everyone was a fan of the new look.

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much'. There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck,'" Hemsworth told USA Today. Ironically, Hemsworth credited his dramatic transformation to not having much else on his plate. "It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been," he explained.

"He's huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head," the film's director, Taika Waititi told the outlet, adding, "Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it. But it's all natural." According to Hemsworth's trainer and longtime friend Luke Zocchi, the actor's physique comes down to "consistency, hard work and also eating the right foods."

"When we go into prep for movies like 'Thor,' it's a massive increase in food. He eats, like, six to eight meals a day," Zocchi told Page Six. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was released in theatres last weekend. The film also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt among others in prominent roles. (ANI)

