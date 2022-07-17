Left Menu

Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun: Police

A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.The incident occurred at about 9 pm at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported.

The incident occurred at about 9 pm at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,'' Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. ''There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.” The man has not been identified.

Robinson has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

“I was in the green room and they were like Everybody get out,''' he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

