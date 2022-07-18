Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get marriage license in Las Vegas - official

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get marriage license in Las Vegas - official

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have obtained a license to get married in Las Vegas, a local official said Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. The marriage license was issued by Clark County in the state of Nevada dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

