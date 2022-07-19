Reboots for 'Powerpuff Girls,' 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends' under development

New versions of two popular Cartoon Network shows, 'Powerpuff Girls' and 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends', are in development, with the creator of both guiding them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, reboots for both shows are in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Craig McCracken, who began his animation career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons in 1992 and created both series, is attached to the two projects.

"The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up," Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement. The 'Powerpuff Girls' reboot will be the second animated redo of McCracken's 1998-2005 original series. The first ran from 2016-19 on Cartoon Network and was made without his involvement.

The CW also developed a live-action version of the story with the three heroes as young adults but didn't take the show to series. Similar to the original, the new 'Powerpuff Girls' will focus on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three superheroes whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime.

Meanwhile, 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends' will be recast as a preschool series with a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends who are just as playful as Bloo, Eduardo and the rest of the original bunch, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

