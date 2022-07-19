Left Menu

Manushi Chillar joins next movie 'Tehran' alongside John Abraham

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is the latest addition to filmmaker Arun Gopalan's next action thriller 'Tehran', also starring actor John Abraham.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:19 IST
John Abraham and Manushi Chillar(Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is the latest addition to filmmaker Arun Gopalan's next action thriller 'Tehran', also starring actor John Abraham. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both Manushi and John announced the former's second project. While the 2017 Miss World was "super excited" to be a part of the film, the 'Dhoom' actor welcomed Manushi, calling her "talented".

"Super excited to join... Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!" captioned Manushi on her Instagram post. The 'Samrat Prithviraj' debutante looked different sporting curly, short hair and flashing a smile while looking at the camera. She held a clapperboard in her hand, where the name of the movie, 'Tehran' was written in bold letters.

The next slide portrayed both Manushi and John in one frame, holding guns in their hands. John had a broody appearance while his co-star, Manushi also had a sporty and tomboyish look. "Welcoming the very talented Manushi Chillar to the Tehran team," wrote John on his Instagram profile as well, dropping the same pictures.

Earlier, John had unveiled that he was a part of Dinesh Vijan's production for 'Tehran' by dropping a video on social media. Directed by Arun Gopalan, 'Tehran' is inspired by true events. The actor also revealed that the shoot for the action thriller has already begun. However, other details are kept under tight wraps. Meanwhile, John has many projects lined up. He will next be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, which is slated to release on July 22, 2022. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Films.

Apart from that, the 'Paramanu' actor will also star in Sidharth Anand's next directorial 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. As for Manushi, she made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film which was released on June 3 this year got a lukewarm response from audiences. 'Tehran' would be Manushi's second film. (ANI)

