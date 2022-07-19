Nithya Menen-Vijay Sethupathi starrer '19(1)(a)' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

''19(1)(a)'', starring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, is headed to Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital release.

The Malayalam movie marks the directorial debut of Indhu V S, who has also penned the story of the film. ''19(1)(a)'' also stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update and the teaser of the film on the official Twitter handle of its Malayalam chapter.

''Presenting the official teaser of 19(1)(a) starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Indrans. Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,'' the streamer said in a tweet on Tuesday. In an interview with PTI earlier this month, Menen had described ''19(1)(a)'' as a ''gentle'' film which addresses strong issues in a subtle manner.

The upcoming movie is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company in association with Aan Mega Media.

