Left Menu

Nithya Menen-Vijay Sethupathi starrer '19(1)(a)' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

191a, starring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, is headed to Disney Hotstar for a direct-to-digital release.The Malayalam movie marks the directorial debut of Indhu V S, who has also penned the story of the film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:41 IST
Nithya Menen-Vijay Sethupathi starrer '19(1)(a)' to release on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Country:
  • India

''19(1)(a)'', starring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, is headed to Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital release.

The Malayalam movie marks the directorial debut of Indhu V S, who has also penned the story of the film. ''19(1)(a)'' also stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update and the teaser of the film on the official Twitter handle of its Malayalam chapter.

''Presenting the official teaser of 19(1)(a) starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Indrans. Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,'' the streamer said in a tweet on Tuesday. In an interview with PTI earlier this month, Menen had described ''19(1)(a)'' as a ''gentle'' film which addresses strong issues in a subtle manner.

The upcoming movie is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company in association with Aan Mega Media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022