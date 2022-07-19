Bobby Deol calls elder brother Sunny Deol 'My Life Line' in his latest post

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Tuesday, dropped an adorable selfie picture with his elder brother Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, the 'Soldier' actor captioned the post, "My life line" followed by a hug and red heart emoticons.

In the picture, the 'Gupt' actor can be seen sharing a smile with his brother and legendary actor Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, the 'Gadar' actor could be seen putting his arm on Bobby's shoulder, standing close to him. Soon after the 'Housefull 4' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"U both are my fvrt" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Mohabbat or respect ki Misaal ho ap dono bhai" followed by fire and red heart emoticons.

Bobby and Sunny, have previously worked together in films like 'Dillagi', 'Apne', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise and 'Poster Boys'. They will be soon collaborating with their father, legendary actor Dharmendra in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2'. Meanwhile, the 'Badal' actor was recently seen in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram Season 3' which premiered on MX Player and gathered a decent response from the netizens.

Sunny, on the other hand, is currently shooting his upcoming action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarash Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is slated to release later this year. (ANI)

