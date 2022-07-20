Left Menu

Ricky Martin to appear in Puerto Rico court over restraining order

Judge Raiza Cajigas on July 2 issued the order after the man filed a domestic violence complaint in which he said he feared for his safety because Martin refused to accept his decision to end a seven-month romantic relationship. The man said Martin had continued calling him and loitered outside his residence.

Reuters | San Juan | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:42 IST
Ricky Martin to appear in Puerto Rico court over restraining order
Ricky Martin Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Singer and actor Ricky Martin is scheduled to appear on Thursday in a Puerto Rico court where a judge will decide whether to extend a restraining order taken out by a man who said Martin harassed him, which the pop icon denies. Judge Raiza Cajigas on July 2 issued the order after the man filed a domestic violence complaint in which he said he feared for his safety because Martin refused to accept his decision to end a seven-month romantic relationship.

The man said Martin had continued calling him and loitered outside his residence. "We're attending to this issue with diligence, and we will be prepared in court on Thursday," Joaquin Monserrate, one of Martin's lawyers, said in a telephone interview.

Monserrate noted that the complaint is a civil one and that no criminal charges have been filed against Martin. The man's name has not been released, in accordance with domestic violence regulations.

The restraining order is set to expire on July 21. Martin, who rose to fame in the 1990s on hits like "Livin' La Vida Loca," wrote on Twitter on July 3 that the order had been obtained under "completely false allegations," adding he could not comment further because it is an ongoing legal matter.

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022