Left Menu

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell join Godzilla and the Titans live-action series cast

American actors Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have become the latest additions to the cast of Apple and Legendary's upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 10:29 IST
Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell join Godzilla and the Titans live-action series cast
Kurt Russell films, Wyatt Russell (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actors Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have become the latest additions to the cast of Apple and Legendary's upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. According to Variety, the father and son duo will be joining the previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the show based on Legendary's growing Monsterverse franchise.

The show follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. The upcoming series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing it. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

Variety reported that 'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2014's 'Godzilla'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022