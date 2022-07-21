Ajay Devgn shares new picture from sets of 'Bholaa'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Thursday, shared a behind-the-lens picture from his upcoming directorial film 'Bholaa'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Golmaal' actor shared the picture, which he captioned, "Guess who's directing whom? #Bholaa".

In the picture, the 'Tanhaji actor can be seen holding a camera above his head, with a huge sculpture of Lord Shiva in the background and a golden trident in the front. 'Bholaa' marks Ajav's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The film also casts Tabu alongside Ajay in a prominent role. Soon after the 'Bhuj' actor shared the picture from the sets of the film fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

'Bholaa', which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original movie revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Excited to return to the director's chair after 'Runway 34', Ajay added, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words- Lights, camera, action!"

Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2', which will be out in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. (ANI)

