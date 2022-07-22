Odd News Roundup: Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft

A former Mexican beauty queen and a Romanian-Dutch accomplice have been arrested in Croatia over the theft of $1.7 million worth of prestige bottles of wine in Spain after a nine-month chase across Europe, police said on Wednesday. In a statement, Spanish national police said that on Oct. 27, 2021 in the western city of Caceres, 45 wine bottles worth a total of 1.65 million euros, including one "unique" 19th-century vintage worth 310,000 euros, were spirited out in a meticulously planned theft from the cellars of the famous hotel-restaurant El Atrio.

(With inputs from agencies.)