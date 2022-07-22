Left Menu

'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville home

A singer and actress who appeared this year as blues singer Big Mama Thornton in the film "Elvis" was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 05:20 IST
'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville home

A singer and actress who appeared this year as blues singer Big Mama Thornton in the film "Elvis" was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, police said. The body of Shonka Dukureh, 44, was found after one of her two young children found the actress unresponsive and ran to get a neighbor, who called 9-1-1, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a written statement.

Police said no foul play was suspected and that an autopsy had been scheduled to determine her cause of death. Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted his condolences to Dukureh's family, saying that she had graduated from Fisk University in the city that she had called home for many years.

Dukureh starred alongside Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in the 2022 film. Variety reported that "Elvis" marked the first major film role for Dukureh, who was born in North Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

 Global
3
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India
4
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022