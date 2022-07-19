Cobra Kai Season 5 to show Samantha’s romance story, teases Mary Mouser

If you are a Netflix Cobra Kai fan, then you know the fifth season of the series was renewed in August 2021, ahead of the fourth season premiere. The creators are on a tight schedule. They do not let a full year pass between seasons. After acquiring the broadcasting rights, Netflix released Seasons 3 and 4 in January and December 2021, respectively. Cobra Kai Season 5 is set to premiere on September 9, 2022.

After several teasers on the plotline from the creators, now Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser opens up on a new side of the plot. Fans will see Samantha's romance story in Cobra Kai Season 5. Read on to know more details!

Filming for Cobra Kai Season 5 began on September 20, 2021, and was wrapped up by December 19, 2021. Then the post-production work kicked off in early March 2022. On April 17, Jon Hurwitz (series creator) updated us on season 5 via a Twitter AMA, which reads:

"S5 is fully edited and awesome! Still mixing the second half and working on the score with our composers. Loving some new musical themes!"

Created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, Cobra Kai follows on from the 51st All Valley Karate Championship – a tournament that saw Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang close in argumentative circumstances after a controversial win for Tory and Cobra Kai in the finals.

Season 4 ends with several loose ends to tie in Cobra Kai Season 5. The previous installment concluded with Cobra Kai winning the All-Valley tournament and forcing Miyagi-Do out of business. Fans will see Terry Silver taking the charge of Cobra Kai. He wants to expand Cobra Kai throughout the valley.

In Season 4, both Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) win the tournament. Later Tory discovers that she won because of Terry Silver, who has cheated in the finale.

Cobra Kai Season 5 will see Daniel reunites with his former rival Chozen, hoping that they could together take down Terry Silver. Apart from that, fans will see Samantha's romance story in upcoming episodes.

Recently, Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser opens up Samantha's romance story details in Season 5. Speaking with Deadline, Mouser teases on Samantha's love life. She thinks Cobra kai Season 5 will make fans happy.

Mary Mouser opined, "In my opinion, Samantha has much bigger fish to fry than boys at the moment. I think she's got a family legacy to figure out at the moment, maybe. We'll see. Samantha's love life is one of my most favorite things because I just get to have so much fun hanging out with my friends on set and I get to call it work. I think people will be happy."

We are nearly one and half months away to stream Cobra Kai Season 5!

