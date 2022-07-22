Left Menu

TIFF to host world premiere of Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' in his first appearance at fest

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to make his first-ever appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival with the world premiere of "The Fabelmans."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:41 IST
TIFF to host world premiere of Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' in his first appearance at fest
Steven Spielberg (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to make his first-ever appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival with the world premiere of "The Fabelmans." The most recent film from the Academy Award winner is described as a "deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood." In collaboration with Tony Kushner, the author of "Lincoln," "Munich," and "West Side Story," Spielberg based the movie on his formative years.

"The Fabelmans" is a coming-of-age narrative about a young man's discovery of a shocking family secret and an examination of the power of movies to help us understand the truth about each other and ourselves, according to the official TIFF synopsis for the film. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, and Judd Hirsch make up the ensemble cast of "The Fabelmans."

Spielberg tapped Williams to play a character in the film based on his mother. "It's funny, it's sad, it's kind of everything," Williams told Variety of the project earlier this year. "It's the muchness of life. We're trying to reflect all of that." "My phone beeped, and I had a message that Steven wanted to talk to me," Williams added of landing the role. "I couldn't comprehend that he might want to work with me. I thought he had a question or something. Then he got on Zoom and told me that he wanted me to play this person, his mama."

The sequel to Spielberg's first film, "West Side Story," which hit theatres last December, is "The Fabelmans." Despite the musical adaptation's disastrous box office performance, it received favourable reviews and received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture and director. Universal Pictures is supporting "The Fablemans," which will open in theatres on November 11. September 8-18 is the duration of the Toronto International Film Festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022