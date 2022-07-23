Tokyo Revengers chapter 263: Will Mikey's Dark Instinct Overthrow Takemichi & Kantou Manji?

Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 will feature Mikey with his dark desires. Mikey's dark instincts caused dozens of members of Tokyo Manji and KantouManji to fall. According to the spoiler panel, Mikey is seen standing between members Tokyo Manji and Kantou Manji but his eyes are looking lifeless.

The spoilers haven't described why Mikey is standing still with a dead vision. In the previous chapter, we saw while every member of Toman is falling and defeated, Chifuyu tried his best to lift the group's spirits and it worked.

Chifuyu declares his loyalty to Takemichi stating that he is the vice president of the gang and he will support his partner till the end. We also saw Taiju waving a flag for help. The continuation will be shown in Tokyo Revengers chapter 263.

Shiba and Hakkai returned to the battlefield. Slowly, all members of Toman get up and ready for the fighting. When the atmosphere is noisy, Mikey was disturbed by the excited shouts of the Toman members. Takemichi directly faces Mikey and discovers his eyes are changing into lifeless. Mikey hits Takemichi first. Chifuyu who was behind Takemichi became the next target. Watching this, Sanzu expressed his joy at seeing Mikey's dark impulses.

Shockingly, Mikey kicked Sanzu and other members of his team when they stand before him. The reason behind Mikey's unexpected behavior will be revealed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 263.

Takemichi and Mikey locked horns in the previous chapter and the battle is going to take a severe turn. Since the manga is approaching the final moments of the battle between Mikey and Takemichi, the upcoming chapter, i.e., Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263, is highly anticipated - more so because it may reveal the winner of their fight.

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. In May also 2021, the series entered its very last arc.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 263 will be out on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, without any break. The spoilers and raw scans for the chapter are yet to be out. Fans can expect raw scans two days before the release of the official issue.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

