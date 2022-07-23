Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor walks down memory lane, shares poster of 'Kasme Vaade'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane, as she shared a monochrome poster of her film 'Kasme Vaade'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 21:10 IST
Neetu Kapoor walks down memory lane, shares poster of 'Kasme Vaade'
Kasme Vaade (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane, as she shared a monochrome poster of her film 'Kasme Vaade'. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared the throwback picture and captioned it, "1978 Chandni Chawk #kasmevaade".

The vintage picture, shared by the 'Deewar' actor revealed a poster of her 1978 film 'Kasme Vaade' outside a cinema hall in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Dating back 44 years, 'Kasme Vaade' was Neetu Kapoor's blockbuster hit film, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Randhir Kapoor and Amjad Khan in the lead roles.

Neetu had a very short role in the hit action thriller, as she portrayed the role of Randhir Kapoor's fiancee in the film. Directed by Ramesh Behl, the film was again remade in Tamil, Telugu and Sinhalese language.

The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' star recently welcomed a new member in the Kapoor family, her daughter in-law Alia Bhatt, and she is going to be a grandmother soon, as Ranbir-Alia recently announced on social media that they are expecting their first baby, Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was recently seen in Dharma Production's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which marked her comeback on the big screen. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles and was declared a hit at the box office.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video Apart from that, she was also a part of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
4
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022