Left Menu

Twinkle Khanna's pet dog not letting her exercise, watch video

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's pet dog is extremely mischievous.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:18 IST
Twinkle Khanna's pet dog not letting her exercise, watch video
Twinkle Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's pet dog is extremely mischievous. On Friday, Twinkle took to Instagram Story and shared a cute video of her dog playing with her workout clothes.

"Need a new excuse to not exercise? Try-my dog ate my tights," she captioned the clip. In the clip, Twinkle is seen trying to get her tights back from the dog.

In March 2022, Twinkle lost her other pet Cleo. Twinkle and Akshay shared emotional posts on social media while talking about the death of Cleo. Twinkle said her heart felt heavy and empty at the same time after its death at the age of 12

"Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does," she had posted, adding a few pictures and videos of Cleo. The first video shows Twinkle brushing Cleo's brown fur while the second one shows her rolling on the grass and playing by himself.

"They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you," Akshay mourned the demise of Cleo on Twitter. Cleo was a German Shepherd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022