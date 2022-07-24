Left Menu

Charlie Cox's Daredevil to return in new Disney Plus series 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Hollywood actor Charlie Cox's iteration of Daredevil is officially returning as 'Daredevil

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:40 IST
Charlie Cox's Daredevil to return in new Disney Plus series 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Charlie Cox's iteration of Daredevil is officially returning as 'Daredevil: Born Again', a new series coming to Disney+ with an 18-episode first season in 2024. According to Deadline, Cox will be joined on the show by Vincent D'Onofrio, who reprised his role in recent Marvel series as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

The announcement of Daredevil's return was made Saturday at Comic-Con's Hall H by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. This new series centered on Cox's character had been awaited by die-hard fans since Netflix's 'Daredevil' was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. Rumors about a Daredevil series revival started following the appearance of Daredevil (Cox) in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and main antagonist Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'.

Daredevil is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock. Cox will additionally reprise the role as part of the cast of Disney+'s upcoming series 'Echo', slated for next year, while voicing him in the new animated series 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year'. He has also made an appearance as Daredevil in a 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' trailer unveiled on Saturday in San Diego, though his casting in that show hadn't previously been announced, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022