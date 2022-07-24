Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu mourns the demise of his maternal grandmother

Actor Kunal Kemmu lost his maternal grandmother.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 17:27 IST
Kunal Kemmu mourns the demise of his maternal grandmother
Kunal Kemmu, his daughter, his grandmother (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kunal Kemmu lost his maternal grandmother. Taking to Instagram, Kunal, on Sunday, penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of his "naani".

I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn't allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone," he wrote. Kunal described his naani as his biggest cheerleader.

"My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness, joy, laughter, sadness, struggles and pains. She symbolises strength, compassion and love for me. Can't remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed specially me. I will always miss you Maaji," he added. Kunal also dropped a picture in which his daughter Inaaya is seen sharing an adorable moment with 'maaji'.

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences to Kunal. "So sorry for your loss Kunal. Nothing more special than nani. I miss mine everyday but I know she is forever looking down on me just the way maaji will upon you. May her soul rest in peace. Love and strength to you all," Sophie Choudry commented.

"Sorry for your loss," Hazel Keech wrote. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das, Shweta Bachchan and more reacted to the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

