Left Menu

Kate Moss explains why she supported Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard

Supermodel Kate Moss has revealed why she was motivated to stand up for Johnny Depp in his defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:17 IST
Kate Moss explains why she supported Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Supermodel Kate Moss has revealed why she was motivated to stand up for Johnny Depp in his defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Deadline, the British supermodel hardly ever participates in interviews or other public speaking engagements, but she broke her silence to testify in the trial via video link after Heard's team heard a rumour that Depp had allegedly pushed Moss down the stairs while they were dating in the 1990s.

On the renowned BBC radio interview program Desert Island Discs, in which notable figures are asked to select their seven favourite recordings, one book, one luxury item, and to explain their life, Moss spoke about her involvement in the litigation. Asked why she had decided to speak out in support of Depp, she replied with reference to the actor and also to her friend and fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of antisemitic abuse in 2011.

"I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person - he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren't themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober. And she added: "I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

Depp, who dated Moss from 1994 to 1998, prevailed in the lawsuit he filed against Heard last month. In the landmark case, both plaintiffs who first filed lawsuits have now filed appeals against the decision, which primarily favoured Depp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022