The Conjuring 4 might release in 2024! Know all updates

Is the popular Conjuring franchise getting ready for the fourth movie? Horror movie fans are eagerly waiting for The Conjuring 4. Unfortunately, there is no official update on it but if we go with the informal apprises then we might see the movie in the future.

Before the release of the third movie, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", actors Vera Farmiga (played as Lorraine Warren) and Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren) stated that the viewers shouldn't lose hope for more sequels, as there are eight installments overall in The Conjuring Universe franchise.

Therefore, it is likely Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson would return in The Conjuring 4. Vera Farmiga said to Empire, "Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]." She continued, "It's interesting, we have to up the fear in each one. Demonology is already so high-pitched and operatic."

Patrick Wilson was also excited about The Conjuring 4. He said, "We constantly want to push these characters. I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera."

Additionally, the director Michael Chaves teases that there are so many possibilities for The Conjuring 4 with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Chaves told Dread Central: "There are some really interesting case files in the '80s and, without giving any of those away, I think it's also interesting to see the Warrens more as these public figures under scrutiny, skeptics coming at them, them working with police departments."

"What [The Devil Made Me Do It] hopefully does is open up this new chapter for the Warrens. This has a very unique ending to The Conjuring films. I would be excited to see where it could go from here. What could the Warrens get into? What's happened to their careers? I think there are so many possibilities..."

As of the release date for The Conjuring 4, Warner Bros hasn't been announced yet. If it happens we could expect the movie to premiere in early summer 2024 as each movie has three years gap in between.

We will keep updating you on The Conjuring 4. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Horror series and movies!

Also Read: 'Seven Kings Must Die' updates: What to expect from The Last Kingdom movie?