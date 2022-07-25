Maha school teacher Disale chosen for Abdul Kalam 'pride of India' award
Disale informed about the development by sharing a letter of the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation on Twitter.According to the letter-cum-invitation, Disale will be given the award on July 27 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.
Ranjitsinh Disale, a recipient of the Global Teacher Award, from Maharashtra has been selected for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pride Of India Award for 2022. Disale informed about the development by sharing a letter of the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation on Twitter.
According to the letter-cum-invitation, Disale will be given the award on July 27 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Disale recently resigned as a Zilla Parishad teacher from the Solapur district to pursue higher studies in the USA.
He won the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his efforts to promote education among girls as well as triggering a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.
Disale tweeted that it was a great pleasure to accept the award from the family of the late Kalam who taught our generation to dream big. ''This award has certainly increased my responsibility,'' he added.
