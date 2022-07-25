FIR against builders, maintenance agency after woman suffers injury in Noida society lift

A 53-year-old woman suffered injuries while she was inside a lift coming down from the 34th floor of her residential building here with the police lodging an FIR against the society's developer and its maintenance agency, officials said on Monday.

In a complaint to the police, the woman's son alleged the lift had a ''free fall'' when the incident took place on July 19 and this was not the first time that they faced such maintenance issue in the Supertech Supernova society in Sector 94.

The FIR was lodged on July 22 at the Noida Sector 126 police station on the basis of the complaint and mentions Supertech Chairman RK Arora, MD Mohit Arora and third-party service provider YG Estates, according to officials.

''The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 287 (negligence related to machinery), and 338 (negligently endangering human life or safety of others),'' a local police official said, adding the matter is being investigated.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media that showed how the elderly woman suddenly fell down when the lift came down to the ground floor. The woman had entered the lift on the 34th floor and was joined by a young man and his dog on the 13th floor.

Meanwhile, real estate group Supertech said it was also probing the matter along with the company which has a maintenance contract for the lifts in Supernova.

''There was only a small jerk in the lift, no free fall. Somehow the lady lost balance and fell in the lift. We have a life maintenance contract with Thyssenkrupp and we are investigating the matter. But there was no mechanical or electrical fault in the lift,'' Supertech MD Mohit Arora told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)