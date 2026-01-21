Kerala Assembly Pays Tribute to Late MLA Kanathil Jameela Amidst Political Tension

The Kerala Legislative Assembly convened on Wednesday to honor Kanathil Jameela, a deceased CPI(M) MLA, who succumbed to illness last year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the session, praising Jameela's impactful political career and service to local governance. Assembly members observed a minute of silence in her memory.

Jameela, a prominent figure of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), died on November 25 at 59 after battling cancer. Her journey began in student politics, achieving notable success in local governance, including leadership roles in grama and district panchayats before her election as a Koyilandi MLA in 2021.

Amid tributes, political friction arose as Chief Minister Vijayan criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for modifying the policy speech. Vijayan demanded the Assembly accept the Cabinet-sanctioned version as the legitimate policy document, highlighting tensions on the Assembly's first day of the 16th session.

