Kerala Assembly Bids Farewell to Influential MLA Kanathil Jameela
The Kerala Assembly paid tribute to CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela, who passed away due to cancer. Remembered for championing women's rights and initiating social welfare projects, her contributions in health and education were highlighted. Leaders across the political spectrum expressed their condolences, marking a significant loss for the state.
The Kerala Assembly paid heartfelt tributes to CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela, who passed away from cancer complications. The former Koilandy representative was lauded for her fierce advocacy for women's rights and her contributions to social welfare, particularly in the health and education sectors.
Speaker A N Shamseer reminisced about Jameela's significant achievements, noting her dedication to causes pertaining to marginalized communities. He emphasized the void her passing creates in the Assembly and among her constituents who benefitted from her committed public service.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other political leaders, including UDF MLA K Babu and IUML's P K Kunhalikutty, echoed these sentiments, stressing her hard work and sincerity. Amid these reflections, the Assembly held a two-minute silence in her memory, ending the day's proceedings.
