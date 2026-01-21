Orion Innovation Shines in Forrester Wave™ Recognition

Orion Innovation has secured a place among the 12 top providers in Forrester's Wave: Connected Product Engineering Services, Q4 2025. This recognition reflects Orion's excellence in software and embedded engineering, rigorous testing processes, and support for the lifecycle of connected products.

According to Dmitry Oshmarin, CTO of Orion's Engineering Center of Innovation, this acknowledgment underlines Orion's commitment to mastering the digital and embedded layers of connected products. The company is recognized for turning strategic goals into execution by engineering reliable products, expediting releases with CI/CD and automation, and maintaining performance with robust lifecycle support.

Orion excels in delivering embedded software, including bare-metal drivers and HMI, alongside supporting applications, cloud solutions, and integrated AI capabilities. Post-deployment services are enhanced by the company's use of GenAI and RAG, aiming to improve response accuracy and resolution time.

(With inputs from agencies.)