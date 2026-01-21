Orion Innovation Shines in Forrester Wave™ Recognition
Orion Innovation has been ranked among the top 12 providers in Forrester's Wave for Connected Product Engineering Services. Their expertise spans software engineering, rigorous testing, and lifecycle support. Orion focuses on translating strategy into reliable product execution, accelerating releases, and offering extensive customer support with integrated AI capabilities.
- Country:
- United States
Orion Innovation has secured a place among the 12 top providers in Forrester's Wave: Connected Product Engineering Services, Q4 2025. This recognition reflects Orion's excellence in software and embedded engineering, rigorous testing processes, and support for the lifecycle of connected products.
According to Dmitry Oshmarin, CTO of Orion's Engineering Center of Innovation, this acknowledgment underlines Orion's commitment to mastering the digital and embedded layers of connected products. The company is recognized for turning strategic goals into execution by engineering reliable products, expediting releases with CI/CD and automation, and maintaining performance with robust lifecycle support.
Orion excels in delivering embedded software, including bare-metal drivers and HMI, alongside supporting applications, cloud solutions, and integrated AI capabilities. Post-deployment services are enhanced by the company's use of GenAI and RAG, aiming to improve response accuracy and resolution time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Orion
- Innovation
- Forrester
- Connected Product
- Engineering
- AI
- Data
- Cloud
- Digital Experience
- Software
ALSO READ
Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute
Shayona Engineering to Launch ₹14.86 Crore IPO, Boosting Growth and Production
Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security
President Droupadi Murmu to Honor Ram Temple Workers on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada