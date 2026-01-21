Left Menu

Orion Innovation Shines in Forrester Wave™ Recognition

Orion Innovation has been ranked among the top 12 providers in Forrester's Wave for Connected Product Engineering Services. Their expertise spans software engineering, rigorous testing, and lifecycle support. Orion focuses on translating strategy into reliable product execution, accelerating releases, and offering extensive customer support with integrated AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iselin | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Orion Innovation has secured a place among the 12 top providers in Forrester's Wave: Connected Product Engineering Services, Q4 2025. This recognition reflects Orion's excellence in software and embedded engineering, rigorous testing processes, and support for the lifecycle of connected products.

According to Dmitry Oshmarin, CTO of Orion's Engineering Center of Innovation, this acknowledgment underlines Orion's commitment to mastering the digital and embedded layers of connected products. The company is recognized for turning strategic goals into execution by engineering reliable products, expediting releases with CI/CD and automation, and maintaining performance with robust lifecycle support.

Orion excels in delivering embedded software, including bare-metal drivers and HMI, alongside supporting applications, cloud solutions, and integrated AI capabilities. Post-deployment services are enhanced by the company's use of GenAI and RAG, aiming to improve response accuracy and resolution time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

