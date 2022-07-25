Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares rehearsal photos from the sets of 'Merry Christmas'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is back to her work after her birthday vacation and shared a glimpse of her rehearsals for her film 'Merry Christmas' with her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:24 IST
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is back to her work after her birthday vacation and shared a glimpse of her rehearsals for her film 'Merry Christmas' with her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, she posted a string of pictures where she can be seen discussing their roles in the film. The actor is sporting a no-make look in casual outfits in the photos.

"Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi," she captioned the post. To note, 'Merry Christmans' marks Katrina and Vijay's first film together, It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

Katrina has 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Vijay has '19(1)(a)', 'Viduthalai', 'Mumbaikar' and 'Farzi'. Katrina recently made headlines after Katrina and Vicky purportedly received death threats on social media. A complaint has been filed against an unidentified person at Santacruz Police Station, said Mumbai Police.

The couple has not commented anything about the matter in the public domain yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

