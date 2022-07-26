Smile Foundations' two short films screened at Durban International Film Festival

Left Menu

Two short films -- Torch and Manayun -- made by NGO Smile Foundation were screened at the ongoing Durban International Film Festival DIFF on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two short films -- ''Torch'' and ''Manayun'' -- made by NGO Smile Foundation were screened at the ongoing Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) on Monday. The shorts were screened at the Nelson Mandela Children's Film Festival, DIFF's partner for the 2022 edition. “We have always believed that real and sustainable change can only be brought by people. Hence we continuously make efforts to sensitize the civil society towards vital social issues,'' producer of the short films, co-founder and executive trustee of Smile Foundation Santanu Mishra said in a statement. ''Ever since we made 'I am Kalam' in 2010, we have realised the power of films as a tool to sensitise and inspire the masses. These films too are a step forward in vocalizing challenges that are faced at the grassroots, and exemplify how ordinary people can bring a change,'' he added. ''Torch'' centres on a 19-year-old boy living in a remote village in Odisha, who dreams to be an electrical engineer despite several challenges related to his health and situation. According to the markers, the film is a ''true short story about dreams, aspiration, dedication and the final victory of the human spirit.'' ''Manayun – My Wonderland'' is a real-life documentary on the journey of a young village teacher, who takes up the challenge to bring children of the nearby tribal community to school.

