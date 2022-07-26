Left Menu

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal threat case: Arrested stalker kept watch on their residence; sent to police custody for two days

The 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on a social media platform used to keep watch on their residence in Mumbai and had also followed their car, the police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:20 IST
The 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on a social media platform used to keep watch on their residence in Mumbai and had also followed their car, the police said. A court in suburban Bandra on Tuesday remanded the accused, Manvinder Singh, a Bollywood struggler, to police custody till Thursday.

According to a police official, the accused has been harassing the actor couple by posting messages on his Instagram account since March 2021 and using three mobile phones.

Singh, who hails from Gorakhpur, was arrested from a lodge in suburban Santacruz on Monday.

Police have mentioned the threatening messages he used to send to the actress through his Instagram account 'kingadityarajput'' in their remand application filed in the court, the official said. He said the police will investigate whether Singh had targetted other women in the past. ''The accused used to keep a watch on the residence of Kaif and Kaushal. He even followed their car and made a video of the threat, which he posted on his Instagram account. We have seized his three mobile phones which he had used in the crime,'' said the official. Singh wanted to marry Kaif and even posted edited videos and pictures of him with the actress on social media. Subsequently, Singh began issuing death threats to Kaif and Kaushal. On Monday, Kaushal lodged a police complaint against an unidentified person stating that he and his wife were being threatened on social media. Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), police said.

Singh was identified later. Kaif and Kaushal got married in December 2021.

Kaif is known for her movies like ''Tiger Zinda Hai'', ''Bharat'' and ''Zero''.

Kaushal has received critical acclaim for his roles in films like ''Masaan'', ''Sanju'', ''Raazi'' and ''Uri: The Surgical Strike''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

