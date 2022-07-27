Dwayne Johnson surprises fans at 'DC League of Superpets' screening

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, on Wednesday, dropped a fun video in which he can be seen surprising the fans with his arrival at the screening of his upcoming animated film 'DC League of Superpets'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Jumanji' actor captioned the video, "Stuff like this will always be the best part of my job. I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this #DCSuperPets screening surprise was special. I dressed up as my character, KRYPTO and surprised two audiences here at @cinemark in LA. Best part was finding a loving home with the Hernandez family for my lil' guy, Quail. An incredible night all in the spirit of celebrating PETS #DCSuperPets IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY!! ."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgfzz6_F3tp/?hl=en In the three-minute long video, the 'San Andreas' actor could be seen dressing up as his character Krypto, superman's super dog to give a special surprise to the audience.

Dwayne could be seen interacting with the audience at the event and he also clicked pictures with his fans. Soon after the 'Rampage' actor shared this video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and showered love on the actor for his kind gesture.

'DC League of Superpets' is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2022. Along with Dwayne, the film also stars Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, and Natasha Lyonne in prominent roles.

Actor and Businessman Dwayne Johnson enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with over 327 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed celebrities in the world. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'San Andreas' actor will be next seen in DC Comics' dark superhero film 'Black Adam' which is slated to release on October 21, 2022. (ANI)

