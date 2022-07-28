Left Menu

Production of Netflix's 'The Witcher' season 3 halted due to COVID-19

Production on the third season of Netflix's 'The Witcher' has been 'paused due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 09:48 IST
Production of Netflix's 'The Witcher' season 3 halted due to COVID-19
Henry Cavill from 'The Witcher' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Production on the third season of Netflix's 'The Witcher' has been 'paused due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The news comes amid unconfirmed online rumours that star Henry Cavill tested positive for the virus, but the streamer is only saying that filming has "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production of Season 2 was also halted due to the pandemic back in 2020, pushing the release of the season to December 2021. No premiere date has been announced for the third season of the show, which also features Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni and Eamon Farren. Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have also been added to the cast.

The official logline tells, in season 3 as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022