Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is official! Might get a 2022 release date

Netflix's popular reality dating game show Too Hot to Handle Season 4 was renewed within a month after the third season premiered in January this year.

On March 24, Netflix came with a handful of reality romance shows including Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind and Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking, The Circle, Selling Tampa and more!

Too Hot to Handle became the #1 television program on Netflix during the week of April 20, 2020, after the release of the debut season.

Ten singles contestants from all across the globe will come together and be dropped off on a private Island where they think they could have some fun. But they need to follow rules like no kissing, no heavy petting and no pleasure-seeking. Interestingly, money will be deducted from the group's final pot for every sexual encounter. The contestants start with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced whenever a rule is broken.

Season 1 of the show had 9 episodes in total. The second and the third have had 10 episodes each. So, we can expect Too Hot to Handle Season 4 to follow the pattern of its two predecessors and stick with 10 episodes in total.

When Netflix revealed its year-round offering of reality romance shows line-up, they said Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will arrive soon. So we couldn't rule out the 2022 release date. We could see the show at the end of 2022.

The cast for the romantic show THTHS4 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

