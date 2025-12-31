Wolves End Losing Streak with Hard-Fought Draw at Old Trafford

Wolverhampton Wanderers have ended their streak of 11 consecutive defeats in the Premier League with a challenging 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. This result was reported by the Premier League website on Wednesday, reflecting a crucial moment for the struggling Wolves.

Manchester United initially took the lead in the 27th minute, thanks to Joshua Zirkzee's strike deflecting off Wolves' defender Ladislav Krejci. Krejci, however, made amends by equalizing with a header just before half-time, a deserved reward for the visitors' resilience and determination.

Throughout the second half, both teams continued to search for a decisive goal. Wolves nearly clinched victory, with close efforts from Hwang Hee-chan and Yerson Mosquera. United experienced their own late drama when a goal was disallowed for offside, sealing the draw. United finishes 2025 in sixth place, missing a chance to catch up with fourth-placed Liverpool. Meanwhile, Wolves, still at the table's bottom, look to build on this performance as they prepare to face West Ham at home on Saturday.